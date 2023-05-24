LuLu’s in Gulf Shores to host LuLuPalooza

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s in Gulf Shores is hosting LuLuPalooza this weekend.

LuLuPalooza! Memorial Weekend Saturday, May 27th 12-8pm. Local Bands : The New Cahoots, Cordial Brothers and King Heron. Free Music on LuLu’s Beach.

Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s

Gulf Shores

200 E 25th Ave

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

251-967-5858

www.LuLusFunFoodMusic.com

