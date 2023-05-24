Advertise With Us
LuLu’s in Gulf Shores to host LuLuPalooza

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s in Gulf Shores is hosting LuLuPalooza this weekend.

LuLuPalooza! Memorial Weekend Saturday, May 27th 12-8pm. Local Bands : The New Cahoots, Cordial Brothers and King Heron. Free Music on LuLu’s Beach.

Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s

Gulf Shores

200 E 25th Ave

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

251-967-5858

www.LuLusFunFoodMusic.com

FUN, FOOD & MUSIC! Coastal Cuisine Flavored with FUN! A Family Beach Tradition for over 20 years. We have live music nightly, family fun events all year round and an EXTENSIVE Allergy Menu that covers Gluten, Soy, Egg, Dairy, Shellfish AND Seafood- with a Nut-free menu. Safely dine with us at LuLu’s!

