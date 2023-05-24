Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile City Council approves bike deal with Lime

By WALA Staff
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council approved a three-year deal with Lime to allow people to operate electronic scooters on public highways, streets and bikeways.

According to the contract, Lime will pay the city $5,000 a year plus 15 cents a trip.

The city says the scooters will mostly be located in downtown.

No start date has been announced but the city says the earliest they could be here is in 30 days.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
Hayley Hightower
Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine

Latest News

Copeland was charged with sexual battery and burglary with battery.
Niceville man charged with sexual assault
Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She...
Bond denied for former UA basketball player Darius Miles
FILE - Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman speaks to the media in Atlanta, Aug. 10, 2017....
2 former Alabama governors from opposite sides of the political aisle express doubts over executions
Body found by abandoned building off Government
Body found near abandoned building off Government Boulevard
Alabama state Rep. Fred L. Plump Jr., 76, D-Fairfield, agreed to step down from office after...
Alabama lawmaker resigns after federal conspiracy, obstruction charges