Mobile City Council approves bike deal with Lime

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council approved a three-year deal with Lime to allow people to operate electronic scooters on public highways, streets and bikeways.

According to the contract, Lime will pay the city $5,000 a year plus 15 cents a trip.

The city says the scooters will mostly be located in downtown.

No start date has been announced but the city says the earliest they could be here is in 30 days.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.