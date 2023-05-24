Montgomery singer D.Smooth finishes 3rd in ‘The Voice’ finale

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WSFA) - After the final round of voting, D.Smooth took third place on this season of “The Voice.”

The Alabama singer’s final effort on the NBC show’s 23rd season was a rendition of Bobby Caldwell’s “What You Won’t Do for Love.”

The 25-year-old singer was on Kelly Clarkson’s team. While he didn’t win top prize, he still walks away with national exposure and a platform for his music aspirations.

This season’s winner was Gina Miles. It was her first time on the show too.

D.Smooth, whose real name is David Mitchell, is a native of the Birmingham area but currently lives in Montgomery.

D.Smooth was one of four people with Montgomery ties on the show this season. He was the only one to make it to the finale, as 15-year-old Ryley Tate Wilson was eliminated in the semifinals.

