MPD arrests 8 people on marijuana trafficking charges

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An investigation by the Mobile Police Department’s Narcotics Unit on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of eight people on marijuana trafficking charges.

According to MPD, the department concluded an investigation and executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of North Gimon Circle. During the operation, officers seized 154 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated value mover than $250,000. Officers also seized $71,000 in U.S. currency, four weapons, and a vehicle.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of the operation:

1. Deros McGrew, trafficking marijuana

2. Deandre Belford, trafficking marijuana

3. Andrell Henley, possession of marijuana 1st degree

4. Corey Thomas, trafficking marijuana

5. Jeremy Overton, trafficking marijuana, two counts of domestic violence 3rd degree (warrant)

6. Reginald Boxley, trafficking marijuana

7. Isiah Crear, trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana 1st degree (warrant), possession of drug paraphernalia (warrant)

8. Miles Pettaway, possession of marijuana 1st degree

