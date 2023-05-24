Person sleeping in dumpster pulled from garbage truck

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A person sleeping in a dumpster gets dumped into a truck and had to be rescued, according to the sheriff’s office.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said they responded to a special operations entrapment on W. Michigan Avenue at 3:19 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, ECFR said they discovered a person trapped in a blue garbage truck who had been sleeping in a dumpster that the truck emptied.

ECFR was able to rescue the person at 4:07 a.m. and take them to an area hospital for treatment, according to reports.

Investigators said a nearby resident heard the man yelling and called 911 and they contacted the garbage company who then told the driver to pull over and wait for authorities.

Person saved from garbage truck (ECSO)

