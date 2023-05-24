Prosecution pauses for woman who allegedly hit jail nurse on backside

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has decided to temporarily stop prosecuting a woman accused of sexual misconduct at Metro Jail.

Now that the case has been temporarily paused, Bethany Brewer wanted to share how it has flipped her life upside down. She said the night of her arrest has haunted her and she wants a fresh start.

“A horrible, stupid mistake, but I feel terrible,” said Brewer.

Back in September, jail records showed she was arrested for public intoxication. As she was being booked at Metro, court documents revealed a jail nurse assessing Brewer said, “Ms. Brewer tapped me on my left buttock twice in a slapping motion and commented, ‘Oh, your booty is popping.’”

Since then, Brewer said she lost her job and her home.

“It’s been hard, emotionally because nobody wants to hire me with this charge because it looks really bad,” she said. “It makes you look like a creeper honestly, and that’s not who I am. It’s just not me.”

Brewer said she’s a mother, grandmother, and a caretaker for her parents.

Now, with the district attorney’s office temporarily stopping prosecution, she’s asking for a clean slate.

“I made a mistake,” she said. “I’m okay with paying the consequences, but what happened to me was really harsh and detrimental to my character. I would like to have my life back, and I would like to get a job, and move forward with my life. I feel like I’ve suffered a lot because of this, and I’m not a criminal.”

District Attorney Keith Blackwood said the decision to stop prosecution was “to accommodate the victim’s rigorous travelling work schedule. The case has by no means been dropped, and this office will continue to prosecute the case in the future.”

Brewer’s attorney, Maxine Walters said the district attorney’s office has less than two years to try this case under the statute of limitations.

