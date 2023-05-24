Recipe: BBQ Country Style Ribs

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer/ Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

8 oz can crushed pineapple

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 1/4 cups bbq sauce, divided

3.5 lbs. country style ribs

STEPS:

Instant Pot:

Combine crushed pineapple, brown sugar, soy sauce, kosher salt, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, cinnamon, apple cider vinegar, and 1/2 cup bbq sauce in the bowl of an instant pot.

Rinse country style ribs under cold running water. Place the ribs in the bowl of marinade and stir to ensure they are all covered. Marinate for 30 minutes.

Place instant pot bowl into the unit. Secure lid and close venting lid. Pressure cook on high for 15 minutes then allow to naturally release pressure for 10 minutes (do not open the venting lid).

Remove ribs from pot and place on an aluminum foil lined sheet pan. Brush with reserved 3/4 cup bbq sauce. Bake at 500 degrees for 5 minutes until bbq sauce bubbles and coats ribs. Serve.

Slow Cooker:

Combine crushed pineapple, brown sugar, soy sauce, kosher salt, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, cinnamon, apple cider vinegar, and 1/2 cup bbq sauce in the bowl of a slow cooker.

Rinse country style ribs under cold running water. Place the ribs in the bowl of marinade and stir to ensure they are all covered. Marinate for 30 minutes.

Place slow cooker bowl into the unit and secure lid. Cook on LOW for 6 hours.

Remove ribs and place on an aluminum foil lined sheet pan. Brush with reserved 3/4 cup bbq sauce. Bake at 500 degrees for 5 minutes until bbq sauce bubbles and coats ribs. Serve.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.