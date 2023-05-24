Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Saraland PD: 6 found in Mobile in car stolen from Saraland

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Six people in a vehicle stolen from Saraland were taken into custody Wednesday in Mobile, according to authorities.

The Saraland Police Department responded to an apartment complex off of Industrial Parkway around 5:11 a.m. regarding multiple vehicle burglars and two vehicles being taken from the complex, Saraland officials said.

According to Saraland PD, officers with the Mobile Police Department found one of the vehicles abandoned off of St. Stephens Road Wednesday morning. While in the area following up on leads, the second stolen vehicle was located occupied on also on St. Stephens Road, according to authorities.

Investigators followed the vehicle to Springhill Avenue and Interstate 65 where MPD assisted in the traffic stop, according to Saraland PD.

Six occupants were in the vehicle, including two adults and found juveniles, according to police. Police are not yet releasing any names.

A firearm was also retrieved from the vehicle, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are forthcoming, according to Saraland PD.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
Hayley Hightower
Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
Bond set for city workers accused of trafficking cocaine
Bond set for city workers accused of trafficking cocaine
Judge denies youthful offender status for murder suspects
Judge denies youthful offender status for murder suspects
6 arrested in Saraland
6 arrested in Saraland