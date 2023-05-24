Saraland PD: 6 found in Mobile in car stolen from Saraland

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Six people in a vehicle stolen from Saraland were taken into custody Wednesday in Mobile, according to authorities.

The Saraland Police Department responded to an apartment complex off of Industrial Parkway around 5:11 a.m. regarding multiple vehicle burglars and two vehicles being taken from the complex, Saraland officials said.

According to Saraland PD, officers with the Mobile Police Department found one of the vehicles abandoned off of St. Stephens Road Wednesday morning. While in the area following up on leads, the second stolen vehicle was located occupied on also on St. Stephens Road, according to authorities.

Investigators followed the vehicle to Springhill Avenue and Interstate 65 where MPD assisted in the traffic stop, according to Saraland PD.

Six occupants were in the vehicle, including two adults and found juveniles, according to police. Police are not yet releasing any names.

A firearm was also retrieved from the vehicle, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are forthcoming, according to Saraland PD.

