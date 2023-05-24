Summertime laundry hacks

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Memorial Day weekend is around the corner, which means summer is too! This should be a time to relax and enjoy activities like backyard grilling, outdoor sports, and camping. But of course, the most fun adventures and treats often lead to stains and smelly clothes. From bonfire smoke odors to common stains like BBQ sauce, ice cream and sweat, dirty hampers are sure to pile up. That’s why we have the perfect expert to help lighten the load with unique stain-fighting tips and laundry hacks.

Researcher and stain expert Wendy Saladyga, Sr. Manager of Technical Performance and Stain Expert at Henkel for Persil ProClean, can answer all laundry care questions and share timely secrets for beating stains. Learn how to get out the tough stains while using a laundry detergent that goes deep into fabrics to leave clothes fresh and clean. This is a must-have interview for every person who wants to live life to the fullest without fearing those inevitable stains.

For More Information Visit: PersilProClean.com

This interview is courtesy of Persil ProClean.

