Sweet Treats with Ice Kreme Konection

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Ice Kreme Konection stops by Studio 10 to share some of their delicious snacks and desserts!

The Kaotic Chocolate Chip Cookies have an intense chocolate chip flavor because of special ingredients and three types of chocolate chips.

The Your Way Acai Bowls are fruit smoothie bowls with your choice of toppings.

Ice Kreme Konection is an Ice Kreme Shop specializing in non-dairy flavors, along with gelato and about 30 flavors of regular ice cream. They also offer desserts and other treats!

ICE KREME KONECTION:

  • 720 Schillinger Road S., Mobile, AL, 36695
  • Hours: Tues-Thurs: 11am-7pm// Fri-Sat: 11am-8pm// Closed Sun & Mon
  • Find on Facebook
  • Available on Doordash

