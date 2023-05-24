MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Veterans Recovery Resources is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) community-based substance abuse and mental wellness program being developed specifically for Veterans, by Veterans. John’s deepest passion is to accelerate Veteran well-being by removing the barriers to mental health care and providing a unique recovery program for Veterans and their families suffering from substance abuse, PTSD and other mental health issues.

John has over 36 years’ reserve military service including 10 years as an enlisted intelligence analyst in the U.S. Marine Corps and over 26 years as a Medical Service Corps Officer in the U.S. Army National Guard and Reserve. He is a combat Veteran of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm – Saudi Arabia/Kuwait (1990- 91), deployment to Panama (1999), three tours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom: Kosovo (2005-06); Kuwait (2015-2016); and 18-month tour at the Pentagon in the Office of the Surgeon General at Headquarters, Department of the Army (2009-2010).

COL John Kilpatrick is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Veterans Recovery Resources (www.vetsrecover.org). COL Kilpatrick earned a B.A. from Spring Hill College in 1994, completed the US Army Command & General Staff College in 2013 and earned a Masters in Social Work (MSW) from the University of Alabama in 2018. He lives in Mobile with his wife Laurie and their three children, Owen, Henry and Kate.

Additional Info :

Prior to employment at VRR in November 2017, John was a small business owner, serving over 25 years’ as the Managing Member for Legal Imaging, LLC, a litigation technology and services company, helping law firms and in-house legal departments manage complex litigation from client in-take through discovery, trial, settlement and archiving.

