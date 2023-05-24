Advertise With Us
We have a scattered chance for some showers and thunderstorms

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off cloudy today and will continue to stay that way for the majority of today. We have a scattered chance for some showers and thunderstorms (40%), with the highest chances staying inland this afternoon, and then potentially impacting Mobile and Baldwin counties, along with the Florida panhandle, later this evening. Daytime highs are expected to be slightly cooler in the mid-to-upper 70s, with lower humidity.

Overnight, temperatures will drop down into the 60s.

Heading into tomorrow, daytime highs will be back in the lower-to-mid 80s, with mostly sunny skies.

Rip currents are low today and will remain that way into the weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend, rain chances will drop, and sunshine will emerge. Daytime highs will continue in the mid-to-upper 80s and the lower-90s.

Tracking the tropics, no new development is expected over the next 7 days.

Have a great week!

