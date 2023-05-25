Advertise With Us
3-year-old drowns in pool at Birmingham hotel

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified her as Irmani Ray.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified her as Irmani Ray.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3-year-old girl drowned Monday night in a pool at a Birmingham hotel.

She was found submerged in a hotel pool around 10 p.m. while swimming with family at the Drury Inn & Suites on Grandview Parkway.

Drury Inn & Suites, 3510 Grandview Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35243

The circumstances surrounding her death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

