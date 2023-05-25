3-year-old drowns in pool at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3-year-old girl drowned Monday night in a pool at a Birmingham hotel.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified her as Irmani Ray.

She was found submerged in a hotel pool around 10 p.m. while swimming with family at the Drury Inn & Suites on Grandview Parkway.

Drury Inn & Suites, 3510 Grandview Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35243

The circumstances surrounding her death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.