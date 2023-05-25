MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a beautiful day on the Gulf Coast this Thursday! A northeasterly wind is bringing in drier air, which has kept morning temperatures in the 60s and will prevent afternoon showers and storms. This dry pattern will continue through the holiday weekend. The mostly sunny skies will create a high UV index, so remember to wear sunscreen if you’re spending time outside. The risk of rip currents at the beaches remains low.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT:

Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, but they will cool nicely in the evening, dropping into the 70s around sunset. The clear skies will make for a great evening to enjoy the sunset. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

The dry pattern continues throughout the holiday weekend, with temperatures slightly below average in the mid-80s. By Memorial Day, temperatures will rise to the upper 80s, but rain chances will remain very low due to the slightly drier air in place.

BEACHES:

Beach weather this weekend looks fantastic. The risk of rip currents remains low, but as always, be careful in the water. The UV index will be very high, so remember to wear sunscreen!

