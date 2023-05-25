Boys and Girls Club honors 2023 “Youth of the Year” with ceremony in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Boys and Girls Clubs welcomed some very special club members Thursday morning in Mobile to honor them with the Youth of the Year award.

Ashleigh, Brooklyn, Rashaad, Kayleigh, and Jayden all received honors for their respective clubs.

But it was Ryan Mosley who was named the 2023 Alabama Youth of the Year. He earned the honor for his community service projects and his academic achievements.

“I’m feeling pretty good. It’s great to see the efforts of myself and all of the youths paying off and coming together to celebrate our achievements.” Mosley said.

All of these incredible members were recognized for their efforts in their communities. And for paving the way for younger club members.

It’s something the club looks forward to every year.

“It’s not only them. It’s the village that helps to raise them. We know that every child if put in that safe structured environment can figure out what their talents are. And once they identify their talents, that fuels passion for all of them. And it’s really their passion that drives them to success,” CEO, Robert Kennedy Jr. said.

And for Ryan, it’s an honor that proves his hard work is making a difference.

“Just everybody that supported me. The Boys and Girls Club, mentors, peers, and family. I just want to thank everybody for everything they’ve done for me. All of the faith that they’ve put in me and everything they’ve sacrificed to put me in this position. I wouldn’t be anything without them. So, I just want to thank them,” Mosley said.

