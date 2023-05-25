Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Clarks Cutter Services wants to help you with all of your lawn care needs

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We met with Devin Clark the owner of Clarks Cutter Services LLC to talk about the services he can provide you with your home or business!

Clark talks about how they offer mowing, weed eating, blowing, trimming, edging and more for residential and commercial properties.

Click on the link to see an example yard of when of Clark Cutter Services clients.

Clarks Cutter Services LLC

251-391-8040

clarkscutterservices@yahoo.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores

Latest News

Outdoor living tips
Outdoor living tips
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Hiring Our Heroes
Hiring Our Heroes
SouthernCare Hospice
SouthernCare Hospice