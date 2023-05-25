MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re looking to see a dry day on the Gulf Coast with no threat for rain or storms. This is due to a reduction in humidity values and that will keep our mornings feeling much better. Most of you are in the mid 60s as of 6 a.m., and we’ll have tons of sunshine in the sky. The sunshine will help to warm us up to the upper 80s later this afternoon.

The sky will be mostly clear tonight with a low in the low 60s. The unofficial start to summer will look and feel pretty good with low chances for rain, highs in the mid to upper 80s each day and mornings in the mid to low 60s. We turn hotter and more humid as we head into the next work week.

