Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Fair weather to continue

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - We started off sunny today and it continued into the afternoon. Things stayed dry with daytime highs maxing out in the 80s. We will continue to stay clear heading into this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will drop down into the mid- to upper 50s and the lower to mid-60s. We will be slightly cooler to start off your Friday.

Heading into tomorrow, daytime highs will be back in the lower to mid-80s, with mostly sunny skies.

The rip current risk will remain low into the weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend, rain chances will stay almost nonexistent, and sunshine will stick around. Daytime highs will continue in the mid- to upper 80s and the lower 90s.

Tracking the tropics, we are tracking one disturbance off the east coast of the Carolinas. Chances are low, at 10% for development, but we will monitor.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart

Latest News

Next weather for Thursday, May 25 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Thursday, May 25 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Thursday May 25, 2023
Beautiful day on the Gulf Coast
Midday Weather Update for Thursday May 25, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday May 25, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday May 25, 2023
A dry day on the Gulf Coast