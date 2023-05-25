Fair weather to continue

(WALA) - We started off sunny today and it continued into the afternoon. Things stayed dry with daytime highs maxing out in the 80s. We will continue to stay clear heading into this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will drop down into the mid- to upper 50s and the lower to mid-60s. We will be slightly cooler to start off your Friday.

Heading into tomorrow, daytime highs will be back in the lower to mid-80s, with mostly sunny skies.

The rip current risk will remain low into the weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend, rain chances will stay almost nonexistent, and sunshine will stick around. Daytime highs will continue in the mid- to upper 80s and the lower 90s.

Tracking the tropics, we are tracking one disturbance off the east coast of the Carolinas. Chances are low, at 10% for development, but we will monitor.

