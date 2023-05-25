Advertise With Us
Fairhope PD issues crime alert

By WALA Staff
May. 25, 2023
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department issued an alert about recent crimes involving cases of breaking and entering.

Six juveniles were arrested for allegedly burglarizing vehicles. Fairhope PD said the teens were caught breaking into cars at around 2 a.m. Wednesday in Fairhope and were later found by Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies in Foley.

The teens were all charged with unlawful breaking and entering and were taken to a juvenile detention center. hey

Fairhope PD also said investigators returned stolen property to 11 downtown shops in Fairhope Wednesday afternoon. The items were recovered after two teens were identified on camera, according to authorities.

Lastly, a vehicle theft and a second attempted vehicle theft are under investigation and believed to be tied to several local teens, according to police.

Fairhope PD asks the public to lock their car doors and remove valuable items. Police also urge parents to know where their children are and remind them just how serious a criminal charge can be.

