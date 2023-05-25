Fatal Mount Vernon shooting case heads to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday ruled that prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward with a murder charge against a Mobile teenager accused of fatally shooting a man at his home in Mount Vernon.

A grand jury now will decide whether to indict Alvin Adams for the murder of Jamel Pendleton. The shooting took place on Jan. 27.

Prosecutors allege that Adams fired his weapon after Pendleton opened his front door.

Prosecutors said the motive remains unclear.

