By WALA Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The U.S. job market is hot. Yet too many military spouses continue to struggle as they search for careers.

More than 21% of military spouses are unemployed, according to recent research from Hiring Our Heroes, an organization devoted to connecting the military community with meaningful career opportunities.

Military spouses face the challenge of finding new careers at each duty station as we support the active-duty services member’s career while they serve in the United States military.

Eric Eversole, President, Hiring Our Heroes, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Elizabeth O’Brien, Executive Director, Hiring Our Heroes discuss the work Hiring Our Heroes has been doing as well as discuss an upcoming employment summit.

Interview provided by U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

