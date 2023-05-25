iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media’s Randy Kennedy gives us a rundown of this weekend’s events.

MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVANCES

In remembrance of the brave men and women who gave their lives while serving our country:

PENSACOLA MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY- Sun 1pm, Veterans Memorial Park and Wall South, 200 S 10th Ave, Pensacola CLICK HERE

MOBILE MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY- Mon 9am, Mobile National Cemetery, 1202 Virginia Street, Mobile CLICK HERE

NAS PENSACOLA MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY- Mon 9am, Barrancas National Cemetery, Naval Air Station Pensacola CLICK HERE

VETERANS MEMORIAL PLAZA MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY- Mon 10am, 5191 Willing Street in Milton CLICK HERE

NAVARRE PARK MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY- Mon 10am, 8513 Navarre Parkway in Navarre CLICK HERE

PENSACOLA CIVIC BAND MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT- Mon 3:30pm, Hunter Amphitheater, Community Maritime Park, Pensacola CLICK HERE

BALDWIN POPS MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT- Mon 5pm, Henry George Park, Fairhope

Annual concert to remember and honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. CLICK HERE

MOBILE POPS MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT- Sat 7pm, Medal of Honor Park, Mobile

Join the Mobile Pops as we perform our Memorial Day Concert. We will be playing some great pieces of music from Sousa, Rossini, Wagner, and Robert W. Smith. CLICK HERE

KENNY CHESNEY with special guest KELSEA BALLERINI- Fri/Sat 7:30pm, The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, CLICK HERE

S’MORES ON THE SHORE- Thurs 6pm, Gulf Place, Gulf Shores

This family-friendly event will include free s’mores packets, a live DJ and a balloon artist on site. Families are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs, and friends and relax on the beautiful, white sand of the Gulf Shores Public Beach. CLICK HERE

