Loxley woman indicted for murder in a 2022 homicide

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A woman has been arrested and indicted on murder for a 2022 Loxley homicide, according to authorities.

Shawnda Davis of Loxley was originally arrested and charged with assault after police said she shot and killed Tomeca Richardson in May of 2022 at the Loxley Heights Neighborhood.

Investigators said it started when Davis, Richardson and Destiny Tate were arguing and Davis pulled out a gun and shot a man in the hand.

Gunfire erupted with bullets being fired from more than one gun and Richardson was struck in the torso and killed, according to police

Officials said Davis was always the primary suspect, but their were too many loose ends to bring a murder charge initially.

