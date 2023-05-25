Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile PD: 10-year-old girl found and is safe

10-year-old Adrienne Kennedy who was reported missing since Wednesday, May 24, 2023 has been...
10-year-old Adrienne Kennedy who was reported missing since Wednesday, May 24, 2023 has been found and is safe, Mobile police said.(MPD)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Mobile police said 10-year-old Adrienne Kennedy has been found and is safe.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s “immediate assistance” in locating 10-year-old Adrienne Kennedy, who has been reported missing since Wednesday.

Police said Adrienne was last seen in the company of her godmother, Rachel Burden, who they said has refused to return her to her mother.

Adrienne Kennedy is described as a 10-year-old girl with brown skin, approximately 4-feet-5 with braided hair and was last seen wearing a white dress, as shown in the accompanying photo. The MPD is actively seeking information that may aid in her safe return.

Rachel Burden, 32, is the child’s godmother and was last seen driving a light blue older model Honda Accord with a paper tag, police said. Burden is described as approximately 5-foot-5 and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair styled in braids.

The MPD urges anyone with information to contact 251-208-7211 or provide anonymous tips via text at 844-251-0644 or through mobilepd.org/crimetip. Any information, no matter how small, could be crucial in locating Adrienne and ensuring her well-being.

The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s “immediate assistance” in locating...
The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s “immediate assistance” in locating 10-year-old Adrienne Kennedy.(Mobile Police Department)
Rachel Burden
Rachel Burden(Mobile Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
Jimmy Buffett
Singer Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels Saturday concert in Charleston

Latest News

Four cooks have made it to the finals for the 8th annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off.
4 chefs to compete in 8th annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off
Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire
Inmate serving attempted murder sentence escapes from Staton Prison
Man accused of hitting city worker with car in Saraland
Saraland man back in Metro accused of hitting city employee with his car
Man accused of hitting city worker with car in Saraland
Man accused of hitting city worker with car in Saraland