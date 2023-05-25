OCSO arrests Niceville man after standoff

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WALA) - A Niceville man faces multiple charges following an eight-hour standoff with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wednesday.

The OCSO said deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 1700 block of 23rd Street at the home of 41-year-old Michael Leavins around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The victim had fled the house, but Leavins refused commands to come outside and instead locked the doors, authorities said.

Michael Leavins (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

The OCSO Special Response Team ultimately found him hiding in the attic, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said they found multiple weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside the house and a pistol inside in his car.

According to the warrant affidavit, the victim said Leavins had hit her with an electrical cord and pinned her against a wall during a domestic dispute.

Leavins faces multiple charges ranging from possession of weapons by a convicted felon to obstructing a search warrant, while a domestic violence warrant is pending and yet to be served, according to authorities.

