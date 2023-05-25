Pensacola opens new Community Maritime Park Day Marina

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -It’s only the first day, but Community Maritime Park’s newest addition is already a hit.

“I’ve been living here nine years and I’ve been waiting on something like this,” said Steven Kirkwood. “I do a lot of boating.”

The new marina features 48 boat slips with room on the inside for boats up to 27 feet and room for larger boats on the exterior docks. It also has kayak launch docks, kayak storage racks and a fishing weigh station. But most of all it will give visitors another way to see what Pensacola has to offer.

“This is a really an amazing positive step in the right direction for our city and our community as a whole that we can start to allow our citizens our visitors, our tourists to interact with the water and our waterfront,” said Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves.

People who came by to check out the marina firsthand say they’re happy to see the finished product.

“They’ve got really nice bumpers on the docks, so your boat doesn’t get all beat up. It’s nice they really went above and beyond,” added Kirkwood.

The marina is free for public use and visitors are allowed to dock their boats as long as they want during normal operating hours which is good news for boaters as we head into the busy summer season.

“Typically during the summertime, I don’t come downtown too often because the wife and I don’t like dealing with the traffic,” said Kirkwood. My boat right now literally stays on the base so I could have just walked over, washed my boat and drove over here.”

The marina is now open daily from 6am-10pm from now through October. The hours will change to 6-6 from November-February. For a complete list of rules and regulations click here.

