Recipe: Italian Seafood Stew

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp, 21 count, peeled, cleaned and deveined

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 sliced onion

1 fennel bulb, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup red wine, like cabernet

¼ cup Sambuca, or other anise-flavored liquor

1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons black olives, finely chopped

Salt and pepper

½ cup parsley, chopped

¼ cup fennel fronds (top leafy part), chopped

2 cups cooked rice or 1 pound cooked pasta of your choice

STEPS:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. When heated, add onions and chopped fennel. Stir to coat and sauté, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to brown, about 5-6 minutes. Sprinkle with some salt.

2. Add the garlic and tomato paste, and stir well to combine. Cook for another 2-3 minutes, stirring once or twice.

3. Add the red wine and stir well; increase heat to high. Bring to a boil and boil until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the Sambuca or other anise-flavored liquor, and the crushed tomatoes and olives.

4. Stir in the shrimp and bring the pot to a gentle simmer. Simmer for at least 1 hour.

5. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and add the chopped parsley and fennel fronds. Stir well to combine, and serve over rice or pasta.

