Recipe: Italian Seafood Stew
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp, 21 count, peeled, cleaned and deveined
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 sliced onion
- 1 fennel bulb, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 cup red wine, like cabernet
- ¼ cup Sambuca, or other anise-flavored liquor
- 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons black olives, finely chopped
- Salt and pepper
- ½ cup parsley, chopped
- ¼ cup fennel fronds (top leafy part), chopped
- 2 cups cooked rice or 1 pound cooked pasta of your choice
STEPS:
1. Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. When heated, add onions and chopped fennel. Stir to coat and sauté, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to brown, about 5-6 minutes. Sprinkle with some salt.
2. Add the garlic and tomato paste, and stir well to combine. Cook for another 2-3 minutes, stirring once or twice.
3. Add the red wine and stir well; increase heat to high. Bring to a boil and boil until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the Sambuca or other anise-flavored liquor, and the crushed tomatoes and olives.
4. Stir in the shrimp and bring the pot to a gentle simmer. Simmer for at least 1 hour.
5. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and add the chopped parsley and fennel fronds. Stir well to combine, and serve over rice or pasta.
