Recipe: Italian Seafood Stew

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 pounds Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp, 21 count, peeled, cleaned and deveined
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 sliced onion
  • 1 fennel bulb, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 cup red wine, like cabernet
  • ¼ cup Sambuca, or other anise-flavored liquor
  • 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons black olives, finely chopped
  • Salt and pepper
  • ½ cup parsley, chopped
  • ¼ cup fennel fronds (top leafy part), chopped
  • 2 cups cooked rice or 1 pound cooked pasta of your choice

STEPS:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. When heated, add onions and chopped fennel. Stir to coat and sauté, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to brown, about 5-6 minutes. Sprinkle with some salt.

2. Add the garlic and tomato paste, and stir well to combine. Cook for another 2-3 minutes, stirring once or twice.

3. Add the red wine and stir well; increase heat to high. Bring to a boil and boil until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the Sambuca or other anise-flavored liquor, and the crushed tomatoes and olives.

4. Stir in the shrimp and bring the pot to a gentle simmer. Simmer for at least 1 hour.

5. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and add the chopped parsley and fennel fronds. Stir well to combine, and serve over rice or pasta.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

