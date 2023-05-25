Semmes man convicted of shooting retired K-9 dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Wednesday convicted a Semmes man of aggravated animal cruelty after determining that he shot a retired police dog.

Prosecutors alleged that Sidney Tarrel Foreman, 62, was driving a Dodge Ram on Heater Station Road in December 2021 when he rolled down his window and shot a woman’s German Shepherd, a retired K-9 dog.

It is not clear what the motive was, Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said.

“We are, you know, very happy that a jury unanimously agreed with us, found the defendant guilty of animal cruelty for injuring this dog, that was a retired service dog,” he said.

Sentencing is set for July 20. Foreman faces up to 10 years in prison.

