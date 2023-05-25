Shift car lanes, with your eyes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -No steering wheel needed for this car. The latest BMW will let drivers change lanes by using their eyes and I don’t mean to solely check for traffic.

The German luxury automaker unveiled its 2024 5 Series sedan, highlighting the car’s optional highway assistant system.

According to BMW, drivers can go long distances on major highways without having to touch the steering wheel or pedals. Drivers will reportedly be able to change lanes on the highway just by looking at one of the vehicle’s outside mirrors.

Instead of having drivers request it the new automated driving system suggests a lane change depending on the situation on the road.

The tech relies on a camera that’s mounted behind the steering and directed at the driver. To respond, BMW says the driver only has to look at the corresponding side mirror and the car will do the rest.

The car also uses the camera to check if the driver is watching the road. If they are not paying attention, a warning will flash inside the vehicle. And if the driver is incapacitated, the vehicle will automatically slow to a stop and turn on the hazard lights.

WhatsApp new editing feature

Just about everyone it seems has an edit button, and now the feature is being made available to WhatsApp.

The messaging platform announced users will now be able to edit messages...as long as it’s within 15 minutes after sending.

Adjusted messages will be shown in the chat with an “edited” label, without showing edit history.

The new feature follows a similar move by Apple’s iMessage last fall which allows users to edit messages up to five times within 15 minutes after sending.

