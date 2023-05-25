Six people arrested in connection to stolen vehicles out of Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -Six people were taken into custody Wednesday after an early morning crime spree in Saraland.

Police say the suspects broke into several cars at an apartment complex off Highway 158.

Investigators say two cars were stolen from the complex.

Saraland Police responded to a call just after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the Mobile Police Department located one of the vehicles abandoned off of St. Stephens Road.

While in the area, following up on leads, the second vehicle that was stolen was located occupied on St. Stephens Road.

Investigators followed the vehicle to Spring Hill Avenue and I-65.

Lieutenant Billy Odell with Saraland PD says the car located off Spring Hill had all six suspects inside.

Four of them minors, two adults.

A firearm was also retrieved from the vehicle.

“We were actually following up on leads around lunchtime over near the third precinct and after we left there we recovered some property from a vehicle and in the area located the second vehicle as it was driving down St. Stephens. We stayed behind the vehicle and was assisted by Mobile Police,” Lieutenant Odell said.

The names of the four minors won’t be released.

As for the two adults in the car, they’re expected to be booked into Metro Jail after questioning.

