State lawmakers approve new judgeships in Mobile, Baldwin counties

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bill to create more judgeships in Mobile and Baldwin counties is headed to the governor’s desk.

Both houses of the Alabama legislature voted to create the new positions in counties where the caseload crunch is the greatest.

The law creates an additional district court position in Mobile County. Baldwin County will get one additional district court judge and one more circuit court judge.

The circuit court positions will be filled during the 2024 election, while the new district court spots will be filled by the 2026 election.

Total cost of the new judges is estimated to be $5.4 million a year.

