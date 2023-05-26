Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

13 year old killed in Gulf Shores remembered with “giant smile”

By Lacey Beasley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News is learning more about the 13-year-old boy hit and killed by a waste container truck while riding his bike in Gulf Shores Wednesday.

Dylan Ruck had just finished the seventh grade in Jackson, Alabama. He was on a family vacation.

Pastor Kevin Lewis of Jackson First Assembly said Dylan was a light in the youth group.

“Disbelief, we got word from a family member just to be praying because an accident had happened,” said Lewis.

Dylan was riding an electric bike near Gulf Shores Parkway when police said he lost control and fell into the road as the truck was passing.

Pastor Lewis remembered Dylan’s heart for God.

“He was trying to make an impact for the Lord, and trying to make an impact in his friends, wanting to see them know the Lord the way he knew him,” he said.

Dylan had just finished the seventh grade and leaves behind many friends.

“Dylan was a great classmate,” he said. “I know seeing him walk up and down the hallways of the school, I don’t think I saw him with nothing more than a giant smile across his face.”

Lewis said the youth group came together Wednesday night, crying and praying.

The funeral is Wednesday at Jackson First Assembly and asked for prayers for Dylan’s mom, dad, and two little sisters.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart

Latest News

Victim who almost got ran over in Saraland tells his story
Victim who almost got ran over in Saraland tells his story
Suspected Walmart fire starters could be sentenced tomorrow
Federal prosecutors seek prison, millions of dollars in restitution, in Mobile Walmart arson case
Boys and Girls Club honors 2023 ‘Youth of the Year’ with ceremony in Mobile
Boys and Girls Club honors 2023 ‘Youth of the Year’ with ceremony in Mobile
Daphne Search & Rescue christen & name newest life-saving vessel
Daphne Search & Rescue christen & name newest life-saving vessel
FILE - In this July 3, 2014 file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
Introducing Microsoft’s Co-Pilot