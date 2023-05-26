Advertise With Us
15-year-old boy arrested after shots fired on Pinehill Drive

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police took a 15-year-old boy to Strickland Youth Center after shots were fired in the 400 block of Pinehill Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Officers arriving on the scene around 4:40 p.m. said the 15-year-old was running toward the back of the house. He was later caught and found to be in possession of a gun that had been reported stolen, according to authorities.

The teen is charged with certain person’s forbidden to possess a firearm and receiving stolen property.

