Boater Safety Week

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Coast Guard Auxiliary stops by Studio10 for Boater Safety Week.

The Recreational Boating Safety Outreach (B) Directorate’s mission is to prevent loss of life, personal injury, property damage and adverse environmental impact associated with recreational boating, through outreach to the recreational boating community.

Boater Safety Information is on our website www.cgaux.org

