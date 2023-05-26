Advertise With Us
Busy travel season officially underway for Memorial Day Weekend

And if you are traveling this weekend, you’re part of the more than 42 million Americans that are expected to do the same.
By Stephen Moody
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The busy travel season for Memorial Day weekend is officially here.

And if you are traveling this weekend, you’re part of the more than 42 million Americans that are expected to do the same.

“On the news, I saw the story that it was going to be really crowded. So, I thought I’d get here early.  And when I got in, it was probably the fastest I’ve ever checked in anywhere. This is awesome,” Lori Moody said.

“It’s been great. And we can’t wait to get to Orange Beach and enjoy the weekend,” Stephanie Holowaty said.

Over three million people will travel by air. Exceeding pre-pandemic levels. That’s according to AAA.

With so many people traveling, it’s important to know everything about your flight. And to also get there as early as possible.

TSA says you should arrive between 90 minutes and two hours early. And if you don’t have TSA Precheck, get ready to go through checkpoints.

“I think you should always expect trouble. Always be a little early. I really did think it would be crowded and long lines. So that takes time too. But apparently, I might get through early today. So, that’s good news,” Moody said.

And if you’re traveling with some extra passengers, leaving early can only ease the stress.

“It’s certainly challenging. And it’s certainly challenging with three young kids. But we did it. And we’re here to have fun,” Holowaty said.

