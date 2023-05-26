ECSO arrests 4 accused of burglary

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people for allegedly breaking into a hotel room.

Deputies responded to the 6900 block of Pensacola Boulevard on a report that the people were breaking into a room at a hotel. The suspects were found at another hotel nearby hotel.

They face charges of burglary, drug possession, possession of a firearm and criminal mischief, authorities said.

