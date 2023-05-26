Expect more fine weather for holiday weekend

(WALA) - We started off sunny today and it continued into the afternoon. Things stayed dry with daytime highs maxing out in the 80s.

We will continue to stay clear heading into this evening. Friday night plans are looking great! Grab a jacket if you get cold easily, as we’ll be feeling more refreshing courtesy of low humidity. Overnight, temperatures will drop down into the upper 50s and the lower to mid-60s.

Heading into tomorrow, daytime highs will be back in the lower to mid-80s, with mostly sunny skies.

Rip currents should remain moderate into tomorrow. Rip current risks drop to low on Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances will stay almost nonexistent heading into this weekend, with sunshine sticking around. Daytime highs will continue in the mid- to upper 80s and the lower 90s.

Tracking the tropics, we are tracking one disturbance off the east coast of the Carolinas. Chances are low (10%) for development, but we will monitor.

Have a great, AND SAFE, holiday weekend!

