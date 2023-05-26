Foley High School’s Lion Pride Conference

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Lion Pride Conference is a program that started at Foley High School during the 2021-2022 school year. This program grouped the students, faculty, staff, and administration into 8 different teams that compete with each other throughout the academic school year. The goal of this program is to help build a community of team members through growth in academics, attendance, and behavior. The top three teams that win each academic quarter are awarded prizes for their efforts. Recently, the Lion Pride Conference was recognized as a CLAS Banner School of Distinction. Out of 208 applicants, they were 1 of 32 schools in the state to receive this honor.

