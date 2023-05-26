Fort Walton Beach teen arrested following school threats

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Fort Walton Beach teen faces a second-degree felony in connection to making threats of a mass shooting earlier this month.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on May 10 and May 11. Deputies said 15-year-old Caleb McLaughlin created an Instagram profile and used it to make threats against Baker High School in Baker, Fla.

According to the arrest warrant, the threats included “I jus want to kill * and her friends and actually I’m bringing a 9 millimeter Glock 23 so yea” and “I’ve got enough bullets for the whole school”. He also sent sending a photo of a weapon, according to the OCSO.

McLaughlin is charged with sending written or electronic threats.

The investigation is ongoing.

