Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Fort Walton Beach teen arrested following school threats

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Fort Walton Beach teen faces a second-degree felony in connection to making threats of a mass shooting earlier this month.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on May 10 and May 11. Deputies said 15-year-old Caleb McLaughlin created an Instagram profile and used it to make threats against Baker High School in Baker, Fla.

According to the arrest warrant, the threats included “I jus want to kill * and her friends and actually I’m bringing a 9 millimeter Glock 23 so yea” and “I’ve got enough bullets for the whole school”. He also sent sending a photo of a weapon, according to the OCSO.

McLaughlin is charged with sending written or electronic threats.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
MPD arrests 8 in drug bust
MPD arrests 8 people on marijuana trafficking charges

Latest News

ECSO arrests 4 accused of burglary
ECSO arrests 4 accused of burglary
Orange Beach PD arrests 2 in connection with stolen vehicle
Orange Beach PD arrests 2 in connection with stolen vehicle
Mobile man shot outside his home, police say
Mobile man shot outside his home, police say
15-year-old boy arrested after shots fired on Pinehill Drive
15-year-old boy arrested after shots fired on Pinehill Drive