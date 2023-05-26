Introducing Microsoft’s Co-Pilot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It feels like artificial intelligence is everywhere these days and now Microsoft wants to bring it to your personal computer.

The company announcing Thursday that it’s adding AI options to the Windows 11 platform.

“Today marks the next major step in the evolution of how we interact with computing, which will fundamentally change the way we work and unlock a new wave of productivity growth,”said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “With our new copilot for work, we’re giving people more agency and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface — natural language.”

Windows Copilot is described as an assistant that’s driven by text and designed to make your computer or laptop easier and more intuitive.

Users click on a desktop icon and type in requests like, how to make a delicious endive salad, or find flights and accommodations for a mid-summer break and it can deliver answers.

Copilot can also assist with Windows functions including, changing the desktop image.

The program will be available to beta testers in June and to the general public later in 2023. AI is the defining technology of our time. Microsoft is the first PC platform to announce this kind of centralized assistance. In February the company unveiled its new AI-improved Bing, which runs on GPT-4.

No doubt, Copilot will fundamentally change how people work with AI but also how AI works with people.

Read more on the AI related announcements from Microsoft here.

