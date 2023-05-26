Advertise With Us
MFRD extinguishes early morning fire at Spring Hill Avenue house

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue crews had their hands full putting out an early morning house fire in the 2800 block of Spring Hill Avenue this morning.

They found the unoccupied structure fully involved when they arrived.

MFRD said there were reports of vagrants inside, but the house was discovered to be vacant when firefighters reached the scene.

There was an estimated $65,000 in damages to the house with no injuries reported, according to MFRD.

