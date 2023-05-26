Advertise With Us
Mobile man shot outside his home, police say

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting Thursday in the 1000 block of Forest Dale Drive that left one man wounded.

Officers responded to the scene just off Moffett Road around 6:23 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim was standing outside his home when a man walked and shot him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

