Mobile man shot outside his home, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting Thursday in the 1000 block of Forest Dale Drive that left one man wounded.

Officers responded to the scene just off Moffett Road around 6:23 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim was standing outside his home when a man walked and shot him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

