Mobile man shot outside his home, police say
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting Thursday in the 1000 block of Forest Dale Drive that left one man wounded.
Officers responded to the scene just off Moffett Road around 6:23 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim was standing outside his home when a man walked and shot him.
The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
