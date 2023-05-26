MPD: Pedestrian hit by vehicle while standing in road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening severe injuries Thursday night after he was hit by a vehicle while standing in the road, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene on Sollie Road near Raleigh Boulevard around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the vehicle’s driver was traveling southbound on Sollie Road when she struck a man standing in the middle of the road. The driver and witnesses remained on the scene, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation continues, MPD said.

