Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Pedestrian hit by vehicle while standing in road

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening severe injuries Thursday night after he was hit by a vehicle while standing in the road, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene on Sollie Road near Raleigh Boulevard around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the vehicle’s driver was traveling southbound on Sollie Road when she struck a man standing in the middle of the road. The driver and witnesses remained on the scene, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation continues, MPD said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
MPD arrests 8 in drug bust
MPD arrests 8 people on marijuana trafficking charges

Latest News

MFRD extinguishes early morning fire at Spring Hill Avenue house
MFRD extinguishes early morning fire at Spring Hill Avenue house
Angler shows off catch of gray (left) and red snapper from opening day
Bumpy seas greet anglers on opening day of red snapper season
Millions traveling for Memorial Day weekend
Busy travel season officially underway for Memorial Day weekend
Alabama legislators participate in a song tribute to the late Tina Turner during a late night...
Alabama lawmakers dance, pay tribute to late Tina Turner