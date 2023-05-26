Advertise With Us
Nice start for the unofficial beginning of summer

By Michael White
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The unoffical start of summer is here and it’s going to be a nice one! Temperatures are starting off in the upper 50s in many spots as of 5 a.m. Very cool for this time of the year. Most spots will reach the mid 80s this afternoon with an increase in clouds. There could be a pop-up shower somewhere before the day is over so rain coverage will be at 10% but most locations won’t see any rain.

Through the Memorial Day weekend highs will be in the mid 80s with morning temps in the low 60s. Rain chances stay in the 10-20% range. We turn much more humid by Tuesday of next week with highs near 90 and morning temps returning close to the 70s. This muggy air will become the norm for us as we head into the summer weather season. Coverage of storms will also increase as we move into next week.

