‘One Gulf, One Goal’ on a mission to restore Mississippi Sound marine life

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One coast organization is coming together with rehabilitation groups to bring thriving marine life back into our Mississippi Sound and the gulf.

The mission is called One Gulf, One Goal, spearheaded by local artist Marty Wilson. His team is deploying 6.6 million pounds of artifical reef materials into the water.

Offshore oil platforms are converted by the ocean into vertical reefs, but more of those rigs are being pulled from the water. That’s why Wilson’s group is helping to create permanent reefs with concrete and other materials to help feed the Gulf Coast and the country.

“That big circle is going to make it really accessible for a lot of boats to fish this thing instead of one big pile,” Marty Wilson explained. “Really, we hope to inspire the youth because it’s their planet that we are leaving them and we haven’t done a very good job. So trying to get them involved and inspire them to do something and just let them know that one person can make a difference.”

One way the foundation says you can help is by limiting the use of plastics and stop polluting by throwing garbage overboard.

The group’s next mission is to work with the Department of Marine Resources and research labs to restock the depleted cobia fish population. Learn more about their work by visiting https://www.facebook.com/onegulfonegoal

