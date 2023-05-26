Advertise With Us
Orange Beach PD arrests 2 in connection with stolen vehicle

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach police arrested two people from Tennessee in connection to a stolen vehicle.

It happened in the 28000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard. Police said they found two handguns, one of which was confirmed stolen. Officers also found narcotics in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Twenty-year-old Daniel Haskins is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, obstructing governmental operations, second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree receiving stolen property.

Halee Persinger, 23, is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

