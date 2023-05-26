Advertise With Us
Picture-perfect weather for the Gulf Coast

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happy Friday! Today’s weather is once again picture-perfect for the Gulf Coast. We started this morning in the cool 50s and 60s, but temperatures will warm up well into the mid-80s this afternoon. Some of the hotter spots may reach closer to 90 degrees, but the humidity will remain low. If you are east of I-65 today, you may see an isolated shower, but they will likely be light. This dry pattern will continue through the holiday weekend, with mostly sunny skies!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT:

Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and then cool in the evening hours into the 70s. The mostly clear skies will make for a great evening to get outside and enjoy the refreshing air. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low to mid-60s.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

The dry pattern will continue throughout the holiday weekend, with temperatures slightly below average in the mid-80s. By Memorial Day, temperatures will rise to near 90 degrees, but rain chances will remain very low due to the slightly drier air in place.

BEACHES:

Beach weather this weekend looks fantastic. The rip current risk is moderate for Friday but should drop into the weekend. As always, remember to take a look at the local beach flags and stay safe in the water. The UV index will be very high, so remember to wear sunscreen!

