Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: City of Mobile Small Business Program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives, small businesses are the driving force of a city’s economy. The City of Mobile wants to strengthen, support and grow its small business community. They’ve now partnered with locally based Commonwealth Bank to create a revolving loan program. Thier plan is to build a business legacy in Mobile. We’ll talk with representatives to learn how the dedicated loans will provided new opportunities for small businesses.

