St. John’s parish festival scheduled Saturday
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will hold its annual parish festival Saturday at 10800 St. John’s Lane in Foley.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature live music, children’s games, food and local craft vendors.
There will also be a cash raffle in which six people can win $100 and one person can win $500.
Proceeds from the event go to help build a local food pantry in the community.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.