St. John’s parish festival scheduled Saturday

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will hold its annual parish festival Saturday at 10800 St. John’s Lane in Foley.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature live music, children’s games, food and local craft vendors.

There will also be a cash raffle in which six people can win $100 and one person can win $500.

Proceeds from the event go to help build a local food pantry in the community.

