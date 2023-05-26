Advertise With Us
Steps for Sickle Cell Walk set Saturday at Langan Park in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Steps for Sickle Cell Walk will take place Saturday at Langan Park in Mobile.

On-site registration and check-in begin at 6:30 a.m. with the walk getting underway at 7:30 a.m.

Sickle Cell Disease is when healthy red blood cells become rigid, sticky and misshapen, interfering with blood flow and causing extreme pain.

Saturday’s walk will benefit the Mobile chapter of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America. The organization provides programs and services for people living with sickle cell disease in Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Washington counties.

